NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Superstars Lakers should be ready to pursue when LeBron retires
Donovan Mitchell
Much was made this offseason about Donovan Mitchell and the contract extension he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, when you break down the numbers of the contract, he still only has two guaranteed years on his contract before he can test free agency in 2027. That timeline could line up with the Los Angeles Lakers hitting the market in their attempt to find a new leader for the next phase of the franchise - even though there have been questions about Mitchell and his ability to carry a franchise in a winning way.
At his peak, Mitchell is one of the best offensive players in the game. There's no question he'd be a huge asset for the Lakers as they explore what could lie ahead in a post-LeBron era. Whether the Lakers would view Mitchell as a true No. 1 remains to be seen, but he's a player you can bet will be on their radar in a few years if he does test the open market.
Mitchell has been successful in rebuilding his reputation as an impactful player during his time in Cleveland. The question is, does he view himself as having a long-term future with the team?