NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Superstars Lakers should be ready to pursue when LeBron retires
Ja Morant
Ja Morant has been out of the limelight for roughly a year now because he missed practically all of last season due to a suspension and then a season-ending injury. While that may have done him well, to escape the scrutiny a bit, it will be interesting to see how he looks this season in a Memphis Grizzlies uniform. But it would be equally as fascinating to see Morant in a Lakers uniform in a few years. And it may not be as outlandish as an idea as you think. Adding context to Morant's situation with the Grizzlies, perhaps the Lakers could emerge as a natural suitor for him in the future.
Morant has four guaranteed years left on his contract but the Grizzlies are a young team very much with an uncertain future. Even before the forgotten season that this past year was, the Grizzlies were not a team trending in the right direction. They took a bit of a step back during the 2022-23 NBA season and looking at how the landscape of the Western Conference has changed recently, there's no guarantee the Grizzlies will even make the playoffs this year.
If the wheels do continue to fall off for the Grizzlies, Morant could emerge as one of the more realistic superstar targets for the Lakers.