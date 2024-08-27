NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Superstars Lakers should be ready to pursue when LeBron retires
Jaylen Brown
Last summer, Jaylen Brown signed one of the richest contracts in the NBA. But if the last two seasons are any indication, especially with Boston's dominant run to an NBA Championship this year, it doesn't appear as if Brown is ever going to get a ton of credit by playing next to Jayson Tatum. And maybe that's perfectly fine with him. But, what if it isn't? What if Brown wants something more in the league? Now that he has his championship, would it be that surprising if he wants to try his hand at being a No. 1 option elsewhere? It would seem outlandish at the moment but perhaps that does change in a few years, when Boston's run with this core ends.
Brown still has five years left on his contract with the Celtics but it wouldn't be surprising to see Boston be open to shopping him on the trade block in a few years. If that does end up being the case, the Los Angeles Lakers could seemingly emerge as a landing spot.
If Los Angeles believes Brown can be more than a supporting star, perhaps they'd be willing to go all-in for him on a pursuit in a few years.