NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Superstars Lakers should be ready to pursue when LeBron retires
Jayson Tatum
I don't think there's an argument against the fact that the Boston Celtics are set up for big success over the next few years. However, once their title window ends, there could be huge changes to this roster. Whether those changes will include moving on from Jayson Tatum remains to be seen. In fact, you can make the argument that it would be foolish for the Celtics to not want to create another championship core around Tatum even when Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis are gone. However, you never truly know in the NBA.
That's why the Los Angeles Lakers could be in play for Tatum down the road. In four years, if the Celtics are broken up, maybe there's a chance that Tatum could be looking for a change of scenery. That's where the Lakers could come into play.
Understandably, it would be odd for Tatum to leave the Celtics to join the Lakers. But you can never count anything out in the Association. And you can bet the Lakers will try to pry Tatum away from Boston.