NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Superstars Lakers should be ready to pursue when LeBron retires
Zion Williamson
A few years ago, when Zion Williamson entered the league, there were many who were expecting generational stuff. Even though he hasn't met those lofty expectations, I don't think that becoming one of the most dominant players in the league is completely off the table for Zion. When he's been healthy, he's been just that. Zion's biggest problem has been his lack of health. However, last season, he did show some promise on that front. Even though he did get hurt in the postseason, Zion did play in a career-high 70 regular season games.
If he can continue to have that level of health moving forward and can prove that his injury issues are a thing of the past, there could be a real chance that a team like the Los Angeles Lakers will look to pry him away from the New Orleans Pelicans in the future.
Over the next few years, Zion will have to prove that he can not only remain healthy but that he has another level in his development. At that point, he could become a superstar worth pursuing for the Lakers.