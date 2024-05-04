NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Surprising, yet realistic trade demands that would help shake up the offseason
There are a few surprising trade demands that could end up shaking up the 2024 NBA offseason.
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers' season was thrown a curveball when James Harden demanded a trade last offseason. They still managed to make lemonade out of the situation, so credit to them. And while the Sixers are expected to be a big player this offseason, with pretty much their entire salary cap sheet cleared out (with the exception of Joel Embiid and Paul Reed), what happens if the Sixers strike out again? I can't help but wonder if there's a scenario in which Embiid demands a trade if Philadelphia's future quickly becomes that much more bleak.
If that were to happen, it would certainly throw the offseason into a frenzy. In the middle of his prime, Embiid is the type of player that would have nearly every contending team in the league interested. Sure there are questions about his durability but when he's healthy, he's an NBA MVP-caliber talent.
There are only a few players left in the league that can single-handedly change a team's trajectory alone. Embiid is one of them.