NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Surprising, yet realistic trade demands that would help shake up the offseason
There are a few surprising trade demands that could end up shaking up the 2024 NBA offseason.
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
From all indications, the Golden State Warriors are going to head into the offseason with the intention of improving their roster and not pivoting toward a retooling or a rebuild. However, what if the Warriors don't see a clear path toward accomplishing that this summer? Could that open the door toward a trade (or trade demand) of Stephen Curry? At the very least, it's not that outlandish of an idea.
If it were to happen, it could create a huge bidding war across the league. Even though Curry is 36 years old, he's still arguably the biggest name in the NBA and is still playing at a high level. He may not be able to carry a team alone anymore at this point in his career, but there are plenty of contenders who could view Curry as the final piece of their championship puzzle.
Again, it would be extremely surprising if Curry did demand a trade away from the Warriors. But if it was ever going to happen, all signs point to it happening this summer. The question is, will either side be ready - and willing - do part ways with each other?