NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Surprising, yet realistic trade demands that would help shake up the offseason
There are a few surprising trade demands that could end up shaking up the 2024 NBA offseason.
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Whether the New Orleans Pelicans are willing to admit it or not, Brandon Ingram remains a prime candidate to demand a trade this summer. Ingram is about to enter the final year of his contract and if he doesn't plan on signing an extension this offseason, it could force the Pelicans' hand. If Ingram wants to be in the driver's spot of his future, what he should do is demand a trade before New Orleans even offers an extension. After being swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, there are very much unknowns about this team's future.
In a vacuum, the Pelicans have one of the most talented young rosters in the league. However, without much to show for it over the past three seasons, this could be the perfect offseason for the Pelicans to pivot. Objectively speaking, there's a scenario where an Ingram trade demand could end up working in the favor of both the Pelicans and Ingram.
After all, do the Pelicans want to lock themselves into a core that has only managed to win two total playoff games in the past three seasons? There's no indication this core is good enough to raise their ceiling to a championship level in the Western Conference. This is one of those rare scenarios where a trade demand could end up working out best for both sides.