NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Surprising, yet realistic trade demands that would help shake up the offseason
There are a few surprising trade demands that could end up shaking up the 2024 NBA offseason.
Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
After another somewhat disappointing showing in the NBA playoffs, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the New Orleans Pelicans entered the offseason with a desire to shake up their roster one way or another. One potential scenario they could end up playing out this summer revolves around the Pelicans prioritizing one of their stars, having to choose between Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.
It may be easy to forget in hindsight, but I can't imagine Zion completely moved past what transpired last offseason between the two sides in which it was sparingly reported that the team was shopping Zion before the 2023 NBA Draft. Even though the Pelicans worked hard to put those rumors to bed, where there's smoke there's often a fire.
Even though things went quite smoothly this season between Zion and the Pelicans, or at least it seemed that way from the outside looking in, there's at least one scenario this summer in which Zion forces New Orleans into a decision they may not be ready to make.