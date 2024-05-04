NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Surprising, yet realistic trade demands that would help shake up the offseason
There are a few surprising trade demands that could end up shaking up the 2024 NBA offseason.
Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks
As one of the most unpredictable players in the NBA, would it be that surprising if Kyrie Irving came around this offseason and told the Dallas Mavericks that he wanted a trade? With one more fully guaranteed year left on his contract after this season, Kyrie could try to scope out his next situation before he hits the free-agent market. Would he want a reunion with LeBron James in Los Angeles? Maybe he wants to find a place to carve out a No. 1 role again. Who knows. Kyrie is hard to read.
While everything may seem fine in Dallas, especially as they look to make a deep playoff run this season, nothing is off the table when it comes to Kyrie. If this were to happen, it would certainly throw a wrench in not only the future of the Mavs but also in the NBA as a whole. Objectively speaking, the Mavs may be the best current situation for Kyrie.
However, as we've learned time and time before, that's not always the way Kyrie operates. And for as unpredictable as he's come to be over the last few years of his career, his situation in Dallas is certainly something to keep an eye on.