NBA Trade Rumors: 11 Surprising, yet realistic trade demands that would help shake up the offseason
There are a few surprising trade demands that could end up shaking up the 2024 NBA offseason.
Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Considering how disappointing the Phoenix Suns season ended, nothing is off the table for this team heading into the offseason. While it would be surprising for the Suns to be proactive and to completely blow up the roster, could there be a scenario where we see Kevin Durant demand a trade? Kevin Durant is going to be 36 years old by the time next season begins. If he doesn't feel the Suns are close to winning a championship, or at the very least competing for one, it could force him to make a difficult decision.
And from his recent past, we know KD hasn't and will not shy away from making a trade demand. If he feels he needs to do that in order to put himself in the best position to compete for a championship at a high level before the end of his career, he's likely going to do so. Maybe he decides not to give up on the Suns after just one full season; that would probably be the smart choice.
Heading into the offseason, it's something to watch. Especially considering the Suns have no room to upgrade the roster heading into next season. A KD trade demand this summer would add an entirely different chaotic element to the NBA offseason.