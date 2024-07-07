NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Big names who could still be dealt after early free agency wave
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
If the recent reporting is any indication, it could prove to be difficult for the Golden State Warriors to find a healthy trade market for Andrew Wiggins. However, as the Warriors look for more and more opportunities to improve their roster, if they do end up making a significant upgrade to their roster this offseason, it will almost certainly involve a trade of Wiggins to some capacity. As he is still a fairly productive player at this point in his career, what makes it difficult to trade Wiggins is the three years, $85-plus million still remaining on his contract. The final year of that deal is a player option but it'd be unlikely for him to decline it at this point.
Even though Wiggins is still just 29 years old, his contract could be a tough sell to another suitor and he's coming off the least productive season of his career thus far. But if there is a team willing to take the gamble on resurrecting his career, he's almost certainly going to be available.
I'd have to think that in a perfect world, the Warriors would be able to move on from Wiggins before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. That said, there's no guarantee he will be moved.