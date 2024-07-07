NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Big names who could still be dealt after early free agency wave
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
It's far from a certainty that the Utah Jazz will trade Lauri Markkanen but I also don't believe it's completely off the table. The Jazz could pivot and embrace a full-blown rebuild by trading Markkanen this summer. With just one year remaining on his contract, it's not off the table. If Markkanen wants to play for a winner and has sent that message to the front office behind closed doors, it would make sense for the team to trade him. And with his trade value at an all-time high, now could be the time for the Jazz to get the most out of Markkanen.
Markkanen may not be a huge name across the league at the moment but he should be. He's arguably the most underrated star in the league and if he does find his way to a bigger market, there's no question he's going to blossom even more. In a vacuum, a Markkanen trade makes sense for Utah.
Whether they're ready to trade him right now or not is an entirely different question. It won't be an easy decision for the Jazz to make, but it may be time.