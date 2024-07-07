Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Big names who could still be dealt after early free agency wave

After the initial free agency wave, the trade market could be next to monitor in the NBA offseason.

By Michael Saenz

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Four
Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Four / Emilee Chinn/GettyImages
Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

As the Portland Trail Blazers continue down the path of rebuilding their roster, it only makes sense for a Jerami Grant trade to come to fruition sooner rather than later. At this point, with the way the Blazers have trended in the last year, I'd be shocked if Grant wasn't traded before the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline. And quite frankly, there seems to be a growing chance that he ends up being traded before the start of this season. There are whispers that the Los Angeles Lakers have held trade talks with the Blazers and I can't imagine who else they would be interested in.

I'm not sure how good of a fit Grant would be on the Lakers but even if it isn't Los Angeles, there should be plenty of other suitors. With the way the NBA's salary cap is rising, Grant's contract has to look like a huge steal at this point. Any team looking for an impactful frontcourt player should look no further than Grant.

Of course, dealing with Joe Cronin could be a pain, especially if last summer was any indication. However, Grant is a player to keep a close eye on moving forward.

