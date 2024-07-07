NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Big names who could still be dealt after early free agency wave
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Even though the New York Knicks made the bold move for Mikal Bridges to begin the offseason, that doesn't mean the team can't be looking to make another cost-saving move before the start of next season. With the amount of future money that the Knicks have invested in Jalen Brunson, Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, it wouldn't be surprising to see New York explore their options of cutting salary. Especially if they view re-signing Randle, who has just one guaranteed year remaining on his contract, as a potential obstacle for the franchise.
If the Knicks don't view a future with Randle, it would make a ton of sense for the team to trade him. And they'll likely get the most value out of him if they trade him during the offseason. Deep down, I do believe the Knicks will try to enter the season with Randle on the roster to see just how good this team can be.
However, at some point, they'll have to make a decision on whether or not he's considered a big part of their future or not. Quite frankly, I'd be shocked if Randle was on this team at the start of the 2025-26 season.