NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Big names who could still be dealt after early free agency wave
Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
For the most part, the Miami Heat appears stuck in their build. They don't have the assets to take a step forward and aren't in a place where they want to take a huge step back. One move that they could make in an attempt to reset the team heading into next summer is trading Tyler Herro. As one of the most polarizing players in the league, we may have reached the point where it's in the best interest of the Heat and Herro to part ways. While he may not have a huge market, there has to be a team out there willing to take a flier on Herro.
And if there is one, the Heat should be willing to take the offer - no matter what it may end up being. There's a scenario that exists in which the Heat could trade Herro and Duncan Robinson between now and the NBA Trade Deadline, and then let Jimmy Butler walk in free agency next summer to open up significant cap space heading into the summer of 2025.
If the Heat wants to retool around Bam Adebayo on the fly, that may end up being the best course of action for the team.