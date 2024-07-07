NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Big names who could still be dealt after early free agency wave
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Even after the Atlanta Hawks traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans to begin the offseason, there's still a good chance that Trae Young could be moved at some point before the start of next season. If the Hawks are looking to rip the band-aid off and jump-start their rebuild, it would make the most sense to trade Young. However, that could prove to be easier said than done. Because of the lack of universal interest that there is in Young, it could force the Hawks to hold off on a trade.
While the Hawks would be open to trading Young, I don't think they're going to trade him just for the sake of making a deal. If Atlanta does trade him, it has to make sense. At this point, I'd say that the possibility of a deal is 50-50. He's certainly a name to keep an eye on as we get deeper and deeper into the offseason.
If he does get traded, it will be interesting to see which team is the one that steps up to the plate. Young, at 25 years old, could still have his best basketball still in front of him.