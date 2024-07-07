NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Big names who could still be dealt after early free agency wave
Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
As much as they pushed back against the idea of rebuilding in the weeks leading up to the start of the NBA offseason, the Brooklyn Nets still ended up pivoting in that way. That was sparked with the Mikal Bridges trade to the New York Knicks. Now that the Nets have embraced a rebuilding of the roster, it will naturally open the door for the team to shop Cameron Johnson on the open market. While a good player, Johnson, at 28 years old, doesn't make much sense to keep on the roster as they head into the rebuild.
Over the next few weeks and months, it wouldn't be all that surprising if Johnson's name began to pop up on the trade block more and more. Any team that's looking for an elite 3-point shooting win on the trade market should consider making an offer for Johnson. And as the salary cap in the NBA continues to rise, Johnson's contract (3 years, $68 million) is only going to look better and better.
The Nets firesale is coming. And when it does, it's almost certainly to include Johnson being moved too.