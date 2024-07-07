NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Big names who could still be dealt after early free agency wave
Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards are coming off an excellent showing in the 2024 NBA Draft. While they've made a questionable move of two in free agency thus far, they could continue their hot streak by finding the right trade for Kyle Kuzma. As a player that doesn't fit their timeline, it would make sense for the Wizards to try to trade him at some point soon. There may not be a better opportunity for the Wizards to make it happen than this offseason.
According to a recent report, the asking price for Kuzma remains high. But there should be plenty of interest from teams looking for another star-level supporting piece heading into the start of next season. With the Wizards still in the very early stages of a rebuild, it would be shocking if they didn't at least explore the trade market for Kuzma in the next couple of months.
Whether they find a landing spot for the offensive-minded forward remains to be seen. However, teams like the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and others could all be interested in acquiring Kuzma before next season.