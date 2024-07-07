NBA Trade Rumors: 12 Big names who could still be dealt after early free agency wave
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Of all the big names on this list, there's a growing belief around the league that Brandon Ingram is the one player who is almost guaranteed to be traded over the next few months. The New Orleans Pelicans appear to be pivoting toward a build around Zion Williamson with the move for Dejounte Murray and as the Pelicans and Ingram continue to see differently on a potential contract extension, there's a very good chance that this entire situation leads to a trade. Even in a somewhat dried-up trade market, Ingram appears to be a safe bet to be traded before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
At this point, it's impossible to predict where Ingram will be traded and it could even be difficult to find natural suitors for the offensive-minded wing. However, there's a good chance that Ingram finds himself on a different team at this time next week.
Ingram and the Pelicans appear to be headed toward a divorce and there may not be much that can salvage the relationship at this point.