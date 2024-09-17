NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
It seems as if every NBA Trade Deadline season, Kyle Kuzma finds himself on the block. That is unlikely to be different this year as it probably makes the most sense for the Washington Wizards to trade Kuzma sooner rather than later. As the Wizards continue to establish a new foundational core, there's going to come a time when giving minutes to Kuzma over young players will be viewed as a misstep. I'm not sure if Washington is there yet but after the addition of Alex Sarr, this is a team that will be looking to feature him in the frontcourt soon.
The good news for the Wizards is that there should be a strong trade market for Kuzma. If Washington is ready to trade him and heading into the offseason, I do believe that to be the case, the Wizards should be able to get a strong return for the versatile forward.
Kuzma is another one of these veteran fringe-star players who could be of great benefit for a contender at the deadline. Any team looking for a stretch-4 could find one in Washington for the right price.