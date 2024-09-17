Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now

It's been quiet on the trade market but it's unlikely to remain that way once the new NBA season begins.

By Michael Saenz

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

As the season quickly begins, I can't help but wonder if Jerami Grant is a player that the Portland Trail Blazers are ready to move on from. From everything that's been reported recently, I do believe that Grant is available for trade if there's a team willing to make a competitive offer. But that's where it gets a bit complicated. Grant is a really good player and could help a contender who is missing a genuine third option. However, his contract (4 years, $162 million) does make a trade a bit complicated to come to fruition.

This is not a scenario in which a team will be trading for a one or two-year rental in an attempt to put themselves in a position to win an NBA Championship. This is the opposite. This is a team essentially committing to Grant as a player who is going to become a big part of their foundation forward.

That's part of what makes the original extension, agreed upon days before Damian Lillard's original trade request, all that much more perplexing.

