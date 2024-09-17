NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
As the season quickly begins, I can't help but wonder if Jerami Grant is a player that the Portland Trail Blazers are ready to move on from. From everything that's been reported recently, I do believe that Grant is available for trade if there's a team willing to make a competitive offer. But that's where it gets a bit complicated. Grant is a really good player and could help a contender who is missing a genuine third option. However, his contract (4 years, $162 million) does make a trade a bit complicated to come to fruition.
This is not a scenario in which a team will be trading for a one or two-year rental in an attempt to put themselves in a position to win an NBA Championship. This is the opposite. This is a team essentially committing to Grant as a player who is going to become a big part of their foundation forward.
That's part of what makes the original extension, agreed upon days before Damian Lillard's original trade request, all that much more perplexing.