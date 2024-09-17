NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
This may be a bold take but I still believe the Atlanta Hawks would trade Trae Young right now if a fair deal would come to fruition. I'm not sure how likely that is but I'd say that he's still very much on the trade block heading into the start of the season. And Young is an interesting one. On paper, he measures out to be a great trade target for any team that is looking for a young star player. However, that didn't exactly play out this offseason. Young was very much available and there weren't many bites. His trade value has certainly declined over the last year, but I can't believe it's at the extent it is at the moment.
Nevertheless, as the Hawks continue to rebuild their roster, I'm not sold on the idea that the team has had a complete change of heart on the Young front. I believe they'd still be willing to move off of him if the right offer came across the table.
That's the biggest reason why I do believe he's still very much on the trade block heading into the start of the season. Maybe that changes with his play, but that remains to be seen at the moment.