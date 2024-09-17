NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
Dennis Schroder, Brooklyn Nets
Once the Brooklyn Nets traded Mikal Bridges at the start of the NBA offseason, it was pretty evident what was going to be in the cards for the team moving forward. But even after the big move of Bridges, the Nets front office's job is far from over. If the Nets are going to successfully pivot toward a rebuilding of the roster, it would also make sense for them to continue to trade away some of the more veteran players on the team. One player who has to be a strong candidate to already be on the trade block heading into the start of the season is Dennis Schroder.
Schroder could be characterized as one of the most underrated veteran point guards in the league. He may no longer be in the prime of his career anymore but at 31 years old, he could still very much have a few strong years left in the tank.
While Schroder may not make a ton of sense for a rebuilding team like the Nets, he's certainly a veteran could be be an asset for a playoff-contending team looking for some added depth in the backcourt.