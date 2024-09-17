NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers
Even though there was somewhat of an expectation that the Los Angeles Lakers were going to be aggressive, or at the very least active, heading into the offseason, it's not exactly surprising to see that they are preparing to head into the start of training camp with essentially the same roster as last year. However, it would be surprising if we didn't see some sort of trade at some point this season from the Lakers. And if I had to guess, I'd predict that there's a very good chance D'Angelo Russell is going to be a part of anything the Lakers end up doing.
Russell is entering the final year of his contract with the team and while he does hold value as an offensive-minded guard, he doesn't fit what the Lakers need opposite of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the backcourt.
I'm sure there are plenty of teams that would love to have Russell on their roster as a stopgap point guard or even a veteran who can help set forth a foundation for a young team. However, for what the Lakers need at the point guard position, Russell does check too few of those boxes to keep him on the roster beyond this season.