NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
Even though the Utah Jazz just gave Lauri Markkanen a huge contract extension, this is very much a team that is rebuilding on the fly. Even though rebuilding on the fly may not mean trading away every veteran on the roster, I'd have to imagine that if the opportunity arises for the Jazz to trade Clarkson, they will. Even while bringing Clarkson off the bench, he's going to be taking minutes from some of the team's younger players. And if the Jazz truly wants to expedite the development of their young core, giving them as much run as they possibly can is probably the best route toward achieving that.
That does mean trying to trade Clarkson if the opportunity does arise. Knowing the way this front office operates, I can't imagine the Jazz are going to trade Clarkson for pennies on the dollar but with just two years left on his deal, the clock could be ticking for him.
Even though Clarkson may not be considered a good fit on the Jazz, that doesn't mean he can't be a strong contributor for a playoff team that may be looking for some scoring punch off the bench.