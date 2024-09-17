NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors
Considering the circumstance the Golden State Warriors find themselves in, it wouldn't be all that surprising if Andrew Wiggins was on the trade block as we speak. This is a team that desperately needs to make an upgrade to their roster if they have any plans to compete with the rest of the Western Conference and trading Wiggins (because of his contract) could be one path toward getting a sizable trade done. If the Warriors haven't tested the Wiggins trade waters yet, I believe it will happen well before the trade deadline season begins, Unless Wiggins has a huge start to the season, Golden State has to be looking to move him.
Wiggins has struggled over the past year and a half with the team and while he's been dealing with some off-the-court issues, the two sides may have arrived at a point where a trade may be in their best interests.
I'd suspect that if you polled many general managers across the league, they'd probably tell you they've heard Wiggins' name pop up on the trade block throughout the course of the summer.