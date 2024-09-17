NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
It what should be a surprise to no one, Zach LaVine is very much a player that the Chicago Bulls would love to trade right now if they had the opportunity to do so. But because his trade value is so low, he's still on the roster at the moment and that's unlikely to change as the start of the 2024-25 NBA season approaches. That said, I do believe the Bulls will attempt to move forward with their plans to trade LaVine. That could prove to be difficult without his trade value improving. That's why LaVine's health and the way he starts the season will be essential to whether he gets traded or not.
At this point, you have to feel for the Bulls. They can't entirely move forward with their rebuilding (or retooling) plans if LaVine is still on the roster. Chicago made the big move for Josh Giddey but you'd have to imagine that's more of a move for the future than it is an attempt to surround LaVine with more talent.
If I had to guess, LaVine is probably going to be one of the headlining names on the trade market this deadline season once again.