NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
Assuming the Brooklyn Nets are going to move forward with their desire to clean their cap sheet heading into next offseason, I'd imagine Dorian Finney-Smith is going to be a popular name on the trade block over the next few months - possibly lingering into the NBA Trade Deadline season. But there's a difference between the Nets shopping DFS and some of the other names on this list. For the most part, many of the names and players who currently find themselves on the trade block are there for a reason. DFS could emerge as one of the most valuable mid-season trade acquisitions for the right team.
DFS could be considered one of the best and most versatile two-way forwards in the league today. The only reason the Nets should even consider trading him is because he doesn't necessarily fit in the team's timeline anymore.
If the Nets wanted to trade him today, there'd be a strong market for DFS. But I'd imagine Brooklyn is going to play the slow game and allow the market to truly boom and pull the trigger closer to the trade deadline.