NBA Trade Rumors: 13 Notable players almost certainly on the trade block right now
Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
It's not that surprising to see another Brooklyn Net on this list, especially if we're sold on the idea that this team is going to do whatever it can to bottom out by the NBA Trade Deadline. If they're going to put themselves in the best position to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, this is probably the best course of action for the team. One other veteran player on their roster who could very much be on the trade block at the moment is Cameron Johnson. As a sharpshooter who could theoretically be an asset for a contending team, it would be foolish for Brooklyn to not explore his trade market.
That's exactly what I believe the Nets will be doing over the next few months, if they aren't already. Johnson is on a great contract (3 years, $65 million) and for any team looking for help on the wing, he could be their target.
As the Nets continue to pivot toward a rebuilding of their roster, trading Johnson feels like a pretty safe assumption for the team moving forward. And there's reason to believe there could be plenty of value for him on the trade market.