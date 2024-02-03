NBA Trade Rumors: 14 Bold deadline predictions that would shake up the league
Exploring a few bold predictions ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
NBA Trade Rumors: Making 14 bold trade deadline predictions that would completely shake up the league.
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is a few days away and the hype surrounding possible moves that may or may not happen is beginning to rise. While we've already seen a few "big" names (OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Terry Rozier) on the move, there's still a fair shot that we could see many other big moves before the deadline arrives on February 8.
As we enter the final few days before the trade deadline, let's explore 14 bold predictions that would completely shake up the league if they came to fruition.
Milwaukee Bucks make a move for Marcus Smart
On paper, the Milwaukee Bucks are going to be a championship contender heading into the postseason. Any team led by Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo should be considered a championship contender. At this point, it'd be shocking if the Bucks didn't at least make it to the conference finals.
However, there is one NBA Trade Deadline move that could all but secure this team's spot in the conference finals and potentially in the NBA Finals. That's making a deadline move for Marcus Smart. With the Memphis Grizzlies in the midst of a lost season, it wouldn't be all that surprising for them to explore moving off some of their veteran pieces.
One player that they could explore trading heading into the deadline is Smart. And he could be the perfect addition for the Bucks, who could very much use some help in the backcourt behind and around Lillard. Smart would give the Bucks a defensive element that they currently don't have on its roster next to Lillard. If such a deal were to go down, it would certainly change the outlook of the Eastern Conference heading into the postseason.