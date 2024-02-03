NBA Trade Rumors: 14 Bold deadline predictions that would shake up the league
Exploring a few bold predictions ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
The Dallas Mavericks trade for Jerami Grant
It's almost as if the duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are being overlooked in the Western Conference. A lot of that has to do with the play of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder as the new darlings of the NBA. Nevertheless, the Dallas Mavericks have the foundation to make some noise once the playoffs begin. But if they're going to be considered a real threat to make a deep run in the postseason, they're likely going to need to add one more difference-making piece next to Luka and Kyrie.
Could Jerami Grant be that piece? It would be a costly move but when hasn't Mark Cuban and the Mavs been aggressive to make a win-now move? I predict that the Mavs will make the huge gamble in acquiring Grant from the Portland Trail Blazers as a possible final piece of their championship puzzle.
Grant gives the Mavs what they're missing in the frontcourt as a versatile two-way player who could play on the wing or even the power forward position. He'd be a great fit for what Dallas already has in their frontcourt and would take some pressure off of Luka and Kyrie on the offensive end of the floor too.