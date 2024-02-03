NBA Trade Rumors: 14 Bold deadline predictions that would shake up the league
Exploring a few bold predictions ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
The Brooklyn Nets trade Mikal Bridges
Over the last few weeks, the interest surrounding Mikal Bridges has grown exponentially. As you would expect, with the Brooklyn Nets struggling, it was only a matter of time before teams started to make the calls for Bridges. Even though it would still be surprising for the Nets to trade Bridges, I predict that between now and the NBA Trade Deadline there's going to be an offer out there - perhaps from a team like the Houston Rockets - that the Nets are simply not going to be able to decline.
Bridges is a really good player but he didn't quite make the jump many expected him to make this season. For as talented of an offensive player as he is, I'm not sure he's ever going to be that No. 1 option that perhaps the Nets hoped he could develop into. While that's not a deal-breaker, I can't imagine the Nets declining offers for Bridges that revolve around a No. 1 price point.
It would be foolish of the Nets not to take advantage of the bloated trade market that currently exists for Bridges.