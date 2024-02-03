NBA Trade Rumors: 14 Bold deadline predictions that would shake up the league
Exploring a few bold predictions ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
The Los Angeles Lakers don't make a big move
Over the next few days, there are many that will be expecting the Los Angeles Lakers to make some type of move. At this point, with as much as they have struggled, you'd have to imagine that any move the Lakers make at the NBA Trade Deadline is going to be pretty big. For this prediction, I believe that the Lakers aren't making a big move. I predict that even if the Lakers do make a move at the deadline, it won't be a huge one. Perhaps they acquire a point guard such as Tyus Jones or something, but not a huge move that many are expecting.
Unlike last year, it's hard to imagine the Lakers making any move and then suddenly emerging as a real threat to win the championship this season. With how deep the Western Conference is this season, the Lakers are in a very bad spot right now and I'd imagine this front office isn't going to make a deal at the deadline just for the sake of making one.
The real question is how will LeBron James and his camp make this decision. If the Lakers don't make a big move, how will it impact the way he goes about the offseason? That'll be the real storyline to watch in Los Angeles.