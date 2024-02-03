NBA Trade Rumors: 14 Bold deadline predictions that would shake up the league
Exploring a few bold predictions ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
Minnesota Timberwolves add Gordon Hayward
The Minnesota Timberwolves have easily been one of the biggest surprises in the Western Conference this season. I'm not sure many expected this team to be sitting as a top 3 seed - and ahead of the defending champion Denver Nuggets - more than midway through the season before the year began. Nevertheless, that's exactly what the Wolves have accomplished so far this season. In an attempt to solidify themselves as a legit contender in the West, I'm intrigued with Minnesota pulling off a move for veteran Gordon Hayward ahead of the trade deadline.
Hayward may not be in the prime of his career anymore but he's still a player that could make an immediate impact for a contender. Hayward could be the answer to some of their depth concerns on the wing and would give the Wolves some much-needed veteran experience down the stretch.
If the Wolves are serious about making a real run in the Western Conference playoffs, I feel like they're going to have to make a veteran addition before the deadline. Hayward seems like a great fit.