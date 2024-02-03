NBA Trade Rumors: 14 Bold deadline predictions that would shake up the league
Exploring a few bold predictions ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
New York Knicks trade for Bruce Brown
Since their big move for OG Anunoby, the New York Knicks have been a completely different team. They've climbed all the way up to third in the Eastern Conference standings and if the Milwaukee Bucks don't steady the ship down the stretch, the Knicks are looking more and more like a team that is going to enter the postseason as the second seed in the East. The Knicks are playing like a team that could win it all and making one more addition at the NBA Trade Deadline could solidify their chances at winning the East.
One player that the Knicks could have their eye on is Bruce Brown; I predict the Knicks will double down and continue to make the win-now moves heading into the final stretch before the playoffs. Brown would give exactly what the Knicks need at the shooting guard position and New York could easily meet the asking price from Toronto.
Would the addition of Brown guarantee the Knicks a spot in the conference finals? Not necessarily. However, looking back, the addition of Brown could end up being somewhat of a final piece for the Knicks as they attempt to make a deep run in the postseason.