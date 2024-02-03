NBA Trade Rumors: 14 Bold deadline predictions that would shake up the league
Exploring a few bold predictions ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
Oklahoma City Thunder make a move for a difference-making wing scorer
Heading into NBA Trade Deadline week, the Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the top 2 teams in the Western Conference standings. Whether or not they'll finish the season that high in the standings remains to be seen. One thing that has become clear, though, is that the Thunder have the potential to be a problem heading into the postseason. And if the Thunder wants to ensure they'll have the ability to compete with any team in a seven-game series, adding a difference-making wing scorer at the deadline could make all the difference for the young Thunder.
In a vacuum, the Thunder are in good hands with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams leading the way. Adding a veteran fourth option that can make the difference either in the starting 5 or off the bench could solidify this team as a contender in the West.
Heading into the postseason, I'm not sure anyone is overlooking the Thunder. However, they would only be able to cement themselves as an even bigger threat by adding a wing scorer at the trade deadline.