NBA Trade Rumors: 14 Bold deadline predictions that would shake up the league
Exploring a few bold predictions ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
The Philadelphia 76ers trade for Dejounte Murray
After an electric start to the season, injuries to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid have begun to catch up with the Philadelphia 76ers. Even though they're still in a position to finish as high as the second seed in the conference, that is far from a certainty considering the concerns the latest injury news regarding Embiid. Until we know more about his availability moving forward, it's entirely impossible to predict how the Sixers will operate at the trade deadline.
For a minute, let's assume Embiid is going to be able to return before the end of the season. That means the Sixers could be aggressive heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. One aggressive move that could pay dividends is for Dejounte Murray. This is a move that could move the needle in a big way and cement the Sixers as the second-best team in the conference.
Again, assuming health, the Sixers should be looking to make a splash move at the trade deadline. Considering what the Sixers need in the backcourt next to Maxey, Murray would seemingly make a ton of sense for the team.