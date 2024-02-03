NBA Trade Rumors: 14 Bold deadline predictions that would shake up the league
Exploring a few bold predictions ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
The Miami Heat trade Tyler Herro
Ah, the Miami Heat. Who could've predicted that acquiring Terry Rozier was not going to be the answer for this team? Oh, wait. Everyone. Nevertheless, with a few days heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Heat has the opportunity to find the easy solution. Again, this is not the solution that's going to fix everything but it's certainly a strong step in the right direction. I predict that the Heat will finally come to their senses and that they will trade Tyler Herro.
Again, I'm not saying that once Herro is off the roster all will be magically fixed for the Heat. That's not going to happen. However, Herro doesn't fit on this roster. He is a bad fit next to Rozier and while has found some equal footing with Bam Adebayo, he's not ideal next to Jimmy Butler. Miami needs to trade Herro in an attempt to find players that fit next to this core better.
Sometimes a team needs to take a small step back before they take two steps forward. I tend to believe that this could end up being the case for the Heat when it comes to trading Herro. I believe the Heat is at the point where they can no longer deny this fact.