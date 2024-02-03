NBA Trade Rumors: 14 Bold deadline predictions that would shake up the league
Exploring a few bold predictions ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
The Phoenix Suns acquire Miles Bridges from Charlotte Hornets
The Phoenix Suns continue to find ways to fight back. That's going to be one of the prevailing themes to come out of the NBA Trade Deadline. I predict that the Suns are going to find a way to finalize a deal for Miles Bridges, a controversial (yet talented) big out of Charlotte. Is he a player that few other teams want to touch? Absolutely. However, it appears that the Suns are willing to do whatever it takes to put themselves in the best position to win a championship.
From a basketball perspective, Bridges on the Suns could be described as an amazing move. The Suns have one of the best trios in the NBA with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. If they were able to add Bridges, who is averaging 21 points and eight rebounds per game, to a frontcourt that already includes Jusuf Nurkic, the Suns would be in a great position (talent-wise) heading into the postseason.
If they can remain healthy, the Suns are going to enter the postseason as one of the favorites in the Western Conference.