NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Bold moves Denver Nuggets must consider making this offseason
By Ryan McCrary
NBA Trade Rumors: Heading into the NBA offseason, it may be time for the Denver Nuggets to explore a bold move. We look at three they must explore.
The Denver Nuggets season came to an unexpected end as they lost 98-90 at home in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. This loss was brutal for the Nuggets as they once led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter before the Minnesota Timberwolves completed the largest comeback in a game seven in the last 25 years.
With the Nuggets unable to defend their title as the world champions, they now enter the offseason facing some tough decisions when it comes to their roster. Here are three moves they should consider making this offseason to bolster their roster and improve their chances of winning the championship next season.
1. Trade for another star to pair with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
A big reason why the Denver Nuggets had an early exit in the playoffs this season is because their star point guard Jamal Murray struggled mightily offensively. Murray was amazing during last year’s playoffs, averaging around 26 points and seven assists per game on 58.6% true shooting. However, he was way less productive this postseason, averaging 21 points and six assists per game on 47.4% true shooting.
His struggles are a big reason why the Nuggets had an offensive rating of just 110.6 in the playoffs, which was below average for this year’s playoff field. Murray is a huge part of their offense and when he doesn’t perform, they don’t have another strong ball handler who can carry the offensive load alongside Nikola Jokic.
Considering this, I believe the Nuggets should look at the market and see if it’s possible to add another star to their roster, preferably someone who can handle the ball and provide a scoring punch and perhaps some playmaking as a secondary ball handler. Maybe the Nuggets should trade Jamal Murray for a better primary ball handler like Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell, but it would probably be easier to get a third star in a trade.
There are several players who make sense for them to target including Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram, and Zach LaVine. Bridges would be an amazing addition to their team because he can play a low-usage role on offense while providing strong perimeter defense and great three-point shooting. That is perfect for a third star, especially in this context, and I think he would be a better fit in Denver than Ingram and LaVine who have flaws in their game that raise questions about their fit with this roster.
If the Denver Nuggets want to win a second championship, they need more firepower on offense. Of course, Jamal Murray needs to play better than he did this postseason, but they may need another high-level starter who can provide a scoring and/or playmaking punch to support Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.