NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Bold moves Denver Nuggets must consider making this offseason
By Ryan McCrary
3. Improve their bench depth
One of the biggest issues that has plagued the Denver Nuggets for a long time is their depth. After their starting five, they don’t have many players who are reliable in the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Nuggets’ cap space situation is bleak, to say the least. They currently have no cap space and they are under the first and second aprons, which heavily restricts their ability to sign players.
This is another reason why they will likely have to move some of their established starters, whether that be Michael Porter Jr. or Kentavious Cadlwell-Pope. To improve their depth, which is extremely necessary, they have to trade at least one of these players.
If the Nuggets can solve their salary cap problems, they need to get a backup center and at least one more guard or wing. Of course, they already have a bunch of young wings on their roster, like Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, and Julian Strawther, and those guys can possibly step into a bigger role moving forward. However, they haven’t been consistent in the playoffs so the Nuggets will likely have to turn to free agency to fix their depth.
A few free agents who could be good fits in Denver include Dennis Smith Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr., and Mason Plumlee. All three are restricted free agents whose current contracts are worth less than $4 million per year. If the Nuggets can create the cap space to sign one or two of these players, that would do wonders for their team in the future.