NBA Trade Rumors: 3 All-in offers Miami Heat can make for Donovan Mitchell
There are several paths toward the Miami Heat landing Donovan Mitchell via trade.
The Miami Heat help keep the Cleveland Cavaliers competitive
This is an interesting scenario that is potentially taking place with the Cleveland Cavaliers considering they're going to make a trade with the expectation of remaining competitive after it. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley are still improving and the Cavs are not pivoting back to a rebuild. That's generally the case when teams trade superstar players. With this deal, the Cavs would remain competitive and would get some quality players to continue to surround their two stars.
The Heat would send Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Josh Richardson, and Nikola Jovic (who would essentially be an additional first-round pick) along with two future first-round picks in exchange for Dean Wade and Donovan Mitchell. On paper, without knowing what any other team would be offering for Mitchell, this would be a solid return for the Cavs.
Cleveland would get some quality contributors for Mitchell while also getting a talented project in Jovic and two additional first-round picks. Would this be enough for the Heat to pry Mitchell away from the Cavs? Who knows but if nothing else, this is certainly a worthy starting point for discussions.