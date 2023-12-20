NBA Trade Rumors: 3 All-in offers Miami Heat can make for Donovan Mitchell
There are several paths toward the Miami Heat landing Donovan Mitchell via trade.
The best offer the Miami Heat can make for Donovan Mitchell
Taking an offer further, the Miami Heat could theoretically consider adding one other big piece to this package - Jaime Jaquez Jr. JJJ has been arguably the third-best rookie to come out of the 2023 NBA Draft class, so you can imagine how reluctant the Heat may be from trading him. However, he's almost one of the first pieces that the Cavs are going to ask about. And if Miami truly believes Donovan Mitchell is a championship-worthy talent, there is a scenario where the Heat gets to the point where they include him in a deal.
In this final all-in offer for Mitchell, the Heat would send out Tyler Hero, Jaquez Jr., Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, a second-round pick (via LAL), and two future first-round picks. The Heat would receive Mitchell and Dean Wade. If the Cavs wanted, the Heat could add a third team to bring in another first-round pick. But with the inclusion of Jaquez Jr., that may not be a necessity anymore in the eyes of the Cavs.
The next few months should be interesting to watch unfold for both the Heat and Cavs as it relates to Mitchell. At this point, in the midst of all the rumors, it would be shocking if Mitchell was not on a new team by the start of next season. The question is, which team will he land on next?