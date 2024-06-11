NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Championship window extending moves Warriors should consider
A multi-player deal with the Brooklyn Nets
In this multi-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors would be looking to completely revamp their supporting cast around their core. In short, Golden State would be adding a strong two-way player to their frontcourt in Dorian Finney-Smith, an intriguing center prospect in Noah Clowney, and a player that could help take some of the offensive pressure off of Stephen Curry with Dennis Schroder.
In exchange, the Nets would get a win-now contributor with Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II, and a player they can look to continue to develop in Moses Moody. As icing on the cake, Brooklyn would also receive a 2026 1st-round pick from the Warriors. From the Warriors' perspective, I like this deal because it solidifies their frontcourt concerns while giving Curry some much-needed relief from an offensive perspective in the backcourt.
How this deal would seemingly work out in the long run remains to be seen, but it's clear that the Warriors desperately need to make some changes to their supporting cast. And this could be a deal that works for both sides.