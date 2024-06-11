NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Championship window extending moves Warriors should consider
Warriors make a bold move for Brandon Ingram
There has been recent reporting that would seem to indicate that a Brandon Ingram trade this offseason is viewed as an "inevitability." Whether or not that ends up proving to be true remains to be seen. However, if it does end up being the case, there's no question that the Golden State Warriors could emerge as a potential landing spot. In this hypothetical deal, the Warriors could offer Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, and two future first-round picks.
Who knows if this trade package would be enough for the Pelicans to pull the trigger but if it is, it could help the Warriors reinvent themselves around Stephen Curry. At this point, Golden State can make a decision on the future of Klay Thompson and even be a bit more comfortable in moving on from him if they want.
Making a move for Ingram gives the Warriors so many other options when it comes to the rest of their moves for the offseason. Ingram could be a piece that helps them keep the championship window for the foreseeable future. If the Warriors can pull off such a deal, they'd jump right back into contender status in the Western Conference.