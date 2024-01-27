NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Contenders that need 1 more deadline move to make NBA Finals push
NBA Trade Deadline Countdown: Teams in Need of Multiple Moves
By Matt Sidney
The New York Knicks solidify their spot as an East contender
For fans of Parks and Rec, cue Jerry Gergich's infamous, "Oh, Jeez" Anunoby..? Not sure if that reference landed or not, regardless, OG Anunoby is a Knick and it is (Call of Duty, kill) confirmed the Knicks are far better off with him on the team. Kudos to the Knicks for making a big move, but acquiring Anunoby alone does not make the New York Knicks the team to beat in the East.
Even after the Anunoby trade, the Knicks still have a very decent amount of tradeable assets to throw around. There seems to be a glaring need left at the center position since Mitchell Robinson's season is likely over. Since the Anunoby trade, the Knicks are a blistering 10-2. They are surging up the Eastern Conference and are looking to lock in a first-round, homecourt, playoff series.
Why stop there though? Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and OG Anunoby are a very fair "big three," but the Knicks can afford to dream bigger. The Celtics, Bucks, and 76ers still look to be better built for Playoff success even after the trade. Now is not the time to sit back and wait. Now is the time for the Knicks to further put pressure on the East's best by making another move or two.
These Knicks are feisty. These Knicks are dangerous. This team is a move or two away from being true Championship contenders. Strike now while the kettle is hot. Adding a veteran wing like Alec Burks could make a big difference. Adding a starting caliber center like Wendell Carter Jr. or Clint Capela would be great additions.
The Knicks are a good team. The move for Anunoby was a great start. However, in order to be genuinely feared, they could afford to make another move or two.