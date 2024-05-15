NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Pipe dream trade targets to help Thunder win a championship next season
By Matt Sidney
NBA Trade Rumors: There are three pipe dream trade targets the Oklahoma City Thunder should explore as they look to find the final piece of their championship puzzle.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the most intriguing young rosters in the NBA. The Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led squad is currently battling in the Western Conference semifinal round of the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks.
SGA, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren pose a horrifying big three that will threaten Western Conference supremacy for years. They have already taken the West's best regular season record with an impressive 57-25.
While watching the Thunder in the playoffs it's not hard to notice that while they are incredibly balanced and talented, they could afford to bring in another superstar to complement the core three players.
Luckily for the Thunder, they aren't short of assets. The Thunder are armed with so many assets you could talk your way into believing no player they go after could be considered untouchable. They have young pieces throughout the roster along with 16 first-round draft picks and 19 second-round draft picks over the next five seasons.
While the Thunder could continue to add pieces through the draft and round out the core, they should instead be active in trade talks for superstars requiring a king's ransom. This would put the Thunder back in the driver's seat as the frontrunners of the West for seasons to come.
3 superstar trade targets the Oklahoma CityThunder must explore
Honorable mentions: Kevin Durant (PHO), Jaylen Brown (BOS), Jimmy Butler (MIA)
Anthony Davis, PF/C, Los Angeles Lakers
The Idea of pairing Anthony Davis and Chet Holmgren together is too exciting not to put AD down as a target for the Thunder. The interior defense would be incredible and the offense wouldn't sputter a bit thanks to Chet's outside shooting.
Davis would cost the Thunder a lot, but the Thunder are one of the few teams that have enough firepower to initiate trade talks. AD is a proven winner and this past season was arguably his best.
Imagine what he could do if he wasn't one of just two players who shouldered the entire offensive and defensive load for their respective teams.
Davis would be a formidable addition, instantly boosting the Thunder's credibility. With their robust outside shooting, the team's offensive styles would seamlessly integrate. Coupled with the potential for a pick-and-pop dynamic with SGA, AD could be the catalyst that fully unleashes the Thunder's vast potential.
The Lakers find themselves in a dilemma with LeBron James' free agency and lack competitive assets beyond AD, James, and Austin Reaves. The Thunder could persuade the Lakers that trading for top-tier prospects and a collection of draft picks might be a more strategic move than continuing with Davis.