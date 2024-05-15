NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Pipe dream trade targets to help Thunder win a championship next season
By Matt Sidney
Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans have a Zion Williamson/Brandon Ingram-bad-play-together-type fit on their hands and trading Zion away to remedy said odd fit doesn't seem like the likely outcome. This makes Ingram available and possibly at a discounted price.
If that's the case, the Thunder should pounce immediately.
Brandon Ingram is a great chess piece for an already-loaded Thunder team. He presents another nightmarish matchup on the offensive end, utilizing self-creation tools and consistent scoring prowess. His fit alongside SGA, Williams, and Holmgren feels seamless.
An earlier-than-expected playoff exit could spark changes as this team has proven it can compete with the best of 'em right now. A 6-foot-8 forward who can play within the offense, stretch the court, and provide switchable defense would be luxurious for this Thunder team.
Ingram might not top the talent list, but his addition could be the most cost-effective way to elevate the Thunder’s potential. Assuming the acquisition, the Thunder would still retain ample trade assets to secure another deal, reinforcing their status as contenders.