NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Jimmy Butler trade offers Miami Heat would be forced to consider
Three-team trade with Nets and Grizzlies
To be quite honest, this happens to be my favorite hypothetical Jimmy Butler deal for all parties involved. This offer that the Miami Heat would receive for Jimmy would come via a three-team deal. Let's start with where Jimmy is headed. In this deal, Jimmy would join Ja Morant and Desmond Bane in Memphis, who would also receive Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn would receive Jaren Jackson Jr. and Luke Kennard from the Grizzlies and Tyler Herro from the Heat.
Miami would get the huge haul in this scenario as the team that would be giving up the best player. The Heat would get Ben Simmons (an expiring contract), Marcus Smart, and three future first-round picks. Losing Herro and Jimmy, it could prove to be difficult for the Heat to remain competitive but add three future first-round picks, and with Simmons' contract coming off the books, the Heat would be in a good place to build around Bam over the next couple of seasons.
This would be a clear rebuilding move for Miami and they don't generally make these types of moves, but this is one that could go a long way in helping this team clear their books to properly start a new build around Bam.